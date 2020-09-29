Japan’s NTT to spend $38B to buy out, take DoCoMo private

MITO, Japan (AP) — Japanese telecoms giant Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, or NTT, says it will spend $38 billion to buy out and take private its mobile unit NTT DoCoMo as it restructures for the 5G era. NTT and NTT DoCoMo told reporters Tuesday that DoCoMo’s board had approved the plan, which is intended to make the NTT group more competitive. The move is expected to enable the mobile carrier to offer cheaper rates in competition with rivals such as SoftBank and KDDI. That dovetails with newly installed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s push for lower telecoms rates and more consumer and business-friendly services.