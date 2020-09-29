Pompeo voices support for talks between Greece, Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed support for talks between Greece and Turkey, NATO allies whose relations have deteriorated sharply to the point where both had warships facing off in the Mediterranean. Speaking from the Souda Bay military base on the island of Crete, on the second day of a five-day regional tour, Pompeo said relations between the United States and Greece are “at an all time high and getting stronger.” Greece has been looking to the U.S. and the European Union for support in its dispute with neighboring Turkey, which it accuses of encroaching on its sovereign rights in the eastern Mediterranean.