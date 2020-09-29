Feds fault operator, regulators in limo crash that killed 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Federal investigators examining the 2018 crash of a stretch limousine that killed 20 people say state regulators repeatedly failed to properly oversee the poorly maintained vehicle. National Transportation Safety Board members unanimously voted Tuesday to accept a final report on the deadliest transportation disaster in the United States in a decade. The crash killed 17 family members and friends celebrating a birthday along with the driver and two bystanders. The NTSB found that the crash was likely caused by the operator’s “egregious disregard for safety” that resulted in brake failure on a long downhill stretch. It found that ineffective state oversight also contributed.