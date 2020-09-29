Judge says new royal book can be used in Meghan privacy case

LONDON (AP) — A British judge says the publisher of Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper can use the contents of a recent behind-the scenes book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in its defense for a lawsuit brought by the duchess. Judge Francesca Kaye gave Associated Newspapers permission on Tuesday to amend its defense to add “further particulars” relating to the book, “Finding Freedom.” The former Meghan Markle is suing the publisher over five February 2019 articles that included portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father after her marriage to Harry. Associated Newspapers argues that Meghan made personal information public by cooperating with the authors of the book.