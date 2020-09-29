Italy repatriates female Islamic fighter and her 4 children

MILAN (AP) — Italian carabinieri have arrested a female foreign fighter after returning her and her four young children to Italy from a displaced person’s camp in Kurdish-controlled territory. The woman, Alice Brignoli, traveled in 2015 with her Moroccan-born husband, Mohamed Koraichi, and their thre young children by car from their home north of Milan to Islamic State-controlled territory. Another child was born in Syria. The husband, who had been jailed by the Kurds, died of an infection earlier this month. T =he children, now 11, 8, 6 and 4, are in foster care pending a decision by an Italian juvenile court. Authorities say Brignoli will face trial on terror-related charges.