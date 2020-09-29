Trump administration defends census decisions in 2 courts

Trump administration attorneys were in courts on both coasts, fighting over when the 2020 census would end and how the data would be used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets. In the nation’s capital, Trump administration attorneys on Tuesday asked a panel of three judges to dismiss a challenge to a memorandum from President Donald Trump seeking to exclude people in the country illegally from being counted in apportionment. That is the process for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets. In San Jose, California, Trump administration attorneys defended a decision to target ending the 2020 census on Oct. 5.