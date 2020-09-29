Even before pandemic struck, more US adults were uninsured

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 2.5 million more working-age Americans were uninsured last year, even before the coronavirus pandemic struck. That’s according to a study issued Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report finds that 14.5% of adults ages 18 to 64 were uninsured in 2019. The change is a statistically significant increase from 2018, when 13.3% lacked coverage. The increase in the uninsured rate came even as the economy was chugging along in a period of low unemployment. The situation has only worsened since COVID-19 began to spread and forced a sudden economic shutdown that left millions out of work.