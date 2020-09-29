Dying winds give crews hope in Northern California fires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Easing winds are giving California firefighters a break as they battle a destructive wildfire that was driven by strong winds in wine country north of San Francisco and another rural blaze that killed three people. Breezes have replaced powerful gusts that sent the Glass Fire raging through Napa and Sonoma counties on Sunday and Monday. Authorities say more than 100 buildings have burned, including homes and winery installations. About 70,000 people are under evacuation orders, including the entire town of Calistoga. Authorities say three people were found dead at another wildfire in Shasta County in far northern California.