Debate veers from ‘How you doing?’ to ‘Will you shut up?’

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tuesday’s presidential debate started out civilly enough, with President Donald Trump striding deliberately to his lectern and Democrat Joe Biden nodding to his opponent and offering, “How you doing, man?” But within 15 minutes, the debate had devolved into a series of endless interruptions, with Biden, seemingly unable to complete a sentence, finally blurting out, “Will you shut up, man?” It was a chaotic and unusually bitter debate, made all the more unusual by the the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There was no friendly handshake to kick things off, no room full of supporters in each candidate’s court.