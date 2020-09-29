Crowds out, masks in: Debating in the age of the coronavirus

CLEVELAND (AP) — For this year’s presidential debate, crowds and pageantry are out, and COVID-19 tests and masks are in. Debates are typically some of the most exciting nights of the campaign season, drawing a crowd of thousands of staffers, media and guests. But in 2020, like almost everything else, things are very different, with a long list of precautions in place. Instead of the usual auditorium setting, the debate is being hosted by the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University in the atrium of a health building that has been turned into a makeshift debate hall. Far fewer people will be in the audience.