Carlos Ghosn launches initiative to help his native Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn has made a new public appearance in Lebanon during which he launched an initiative with a local university to help the country that is undergoing a severe economic and financial crisis. Tuesday’s appearance by Ghosn is his second in public since he was smuggled from Japan in late December to his ancestral Lebanon. In early January, Ghosn gave a news conference in Beirut saying he fled because he could not expect a fair trial, was subjected to unfair conditions in detention and was barred from meeting his wife under his bail conditions.