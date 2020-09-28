They wanted disruption in 2016. Now they’re Trump defectors

They wanted disruption in 2016. Now they’re Trump defectorsNew
President Donald Trump’s reelection depends largely on energizing his seemingly immovable base of support. But there are defectors, and they are finding one another on social media and sharing their stories. Many say they thought Trump would grow into the job. But when the pandemic struck, they say he failed, and now Joe Biden will get their vote. Their numbers are small, but in a close election, their votes could make the difference.