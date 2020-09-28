Steve Harvey talks show revival on Facebook Watch, NBC split

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steve Harvey says his daytime talk show being canceled by NBC opened up new doors with Facebook Watch. The comedian launched “Steve on Watch” on the streaming platform. The first season debuted at the beginning of 2020 with strong numbers, and has already started releasing episodes of the second season, which premiered this month. The new season was taped from Harvey’s Atlanta home in a newly constructed set to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. Harvey says Facebook has given him more creative control and he defends Ellen DeGeneres, who was accused of having a toxic work environment, as “one of the coolest people.”