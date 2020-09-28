Nissan employee testifies against American on trial in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A Nissan employee has testified in a Tokyo court that he worked with another former Nissan executive, American Greg Kelly, to find ways to pay the automaker’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn without fully disclosing his compensation. Toshiaki Ohnuma, a star witness for the prosecution, described to the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday his job in human resources at Nissan. Disclosing annual executive pay over 100 million yen, or about $1 million, became a requirement in Japan from 2010. Nissan was leery of public criticism over Ghosn’s giant pay. Ghosn was facing charges over false financial reporting and breach of trust when he fled Japan for Lebanon late last year.