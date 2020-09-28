New California fire scorches wine country near San Francisco

ST. HELENA, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters are battled destructive new wildfires north of San Francisco as strong winds fan flames in the already badly scorched state. The fires erupted Sunday in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine region north of San Francisco and in far Northern California’s Shasta County, forcing hasty neighborhood evacuations. The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that the flames in wine country engulfed a winery, an inn and multiple homes. A hospital suspended care and transferred patients elsewhere and residents of a senior citizens home were evacuated. California officials say the new fires had burned 17 square miles as of Monday.