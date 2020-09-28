Mother, daughter get life terms in slayings of 5 relatives

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A mother and her adult daughter have been sentenced to life in prison in the slayings of five close relatives, including three children, outside Philadelphia last year. Forty-seven-year-old Shana Decree and 21-year-old Dominique Decree were sentenced Monday in Bucks County Court after entering guilty but mentally ill pleas to five counts of first-degree murder. President Judge Wallace Bateman told the two that they had caused “unimaginable” harm. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that both women offered tearful apologies to the court and other relatives in the courtroom.