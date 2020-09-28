Lawmaker seeks to redefine rioting after colleague’s arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker says she will propose changing the definition of rioting after Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott was arrested and charged with a felony count while participating in Louisville protests for racial justice. News outlets report Kentucky state Rep. Lisa Willner said she plans to file a new bill request Monday that would redefine the word “rioting.” Scott, the state’s only Black woman representative, was arrested and charged Thursday night with first-degree rioting, unlawful assembly and failure to disperse. She has called the charges “ludicrous.” Willner said what happened to Scott while she was seeking sanctuary “cannot happen again.”