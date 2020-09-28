India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches 6 million cases

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s confirmed coronavirus tally has reached 6 million, keeping the country second to the United States in number of reported cases. The Health Ministry reported 82,170 new coronavirus cases on Monday, driving the overall total above 6 million. More than one thousand deaths were recorded in the same period, taking total fatalities above 95,500. New infections in India are currently being reported faster than anywhere else in the world. It is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the U.S., where more than 7 million infections have been reported.