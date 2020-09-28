Grand jury indicts Texas sheriff on evidence-tampering count

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Texas sheriff on charges accusing him of destroying or concealing video in an investigation into the death of a Black man in police custody last year. Williamson County records show Sheriff Robert Chody was booked into his jail Monday on a $10,000 bond. Williamson County prosecutors announced in June an investigation “involving possible tampering with evidence” following the death last year of Javier Ambler. The 40-year-old Black man died after Williamson County sheriff’s deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe. The indictment doesn’t say that the third-degree felony charge against Chody relates to that investigation.