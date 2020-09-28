Governor seeks review of police protest response in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she has asked law enforcement leaders to review “any alleged incidents” involving their officers during a protest in Portland late Saturday into early Sunday. The governor said in a series of tweets Sunday evening that she’s committed to building trust in the community. Officers were criticized online over the weekend after a news photographer was seen on video being pushed to the ground by an officer. Another video shows an officer apparently deploying a chemical spray in a man’s face. Police had declared an unlawful assembly during the protest, saying objects were thrown at officers. Police also seized bear spray, a baton and a drone in separate stops or arrests.