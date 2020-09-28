Georgia voters choose short-term successor to John Lewis

ATLANTA (AP) — Seven candidates are facing off to become the short-term successor to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. The winner of Tuesday’s special election in Georgia will serve only until January. None of the candidates in the Atlanta-based district are on November’s ballot to decide the full two-year congressional term. Five Democrats, an independent and a Libertarian are running in the 5th Congressional District covering parts of Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties. If no one wins a majority Tuesday, a runoff will follow on Dec. 1. Lewis died in July from pancreatic cancer after 17 terms in Congress.