Dissident Ai Weiwei protests possible extradition of Assange

LONDON (AP) — Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei staged a silent protest outside London’s Old Bailey court against the possible extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States where he is wanted on espionage charges.. The court, meanwhile, heard that Assange, if convicted in the U.S., could end up spending the rest of his life imprisoned in the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado. Assange’s lawyers have argued that their client could very well try to kill himself if extradited, while those acting on behalf of the U.S. government have sought to show that his mental state is not as bad as claimed. The hearing is due to end this week.