Global shares up ahead of China holiday, Trump-Biden debate

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate and a national holiday in China later in the week. Benchmarks in France, Germany and Britain rose in early Monday trading, while indexes finished higher in Japan and South Korea. China is celebrating National Day on Oct. 1, followed by a weeklong holiday through Oct. 8. Strong Chinese industrial profits for August, reported over the weekend, helped boost sentiment. Signs of a recovery in economic activity despite the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses strive to achieve a new normal with social distancing and mask-wearing, are also helping.