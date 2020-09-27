Woman arrested after driving car into California protest

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who authorities say drove a car into a crowd during a Southern California demonstration against police brutality, striking and injuring two people, has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder and assault. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says 40-year-old Tatiana Turner of Long Beach was booked into jail. Authorities say Turner drove a car into a crowd at a demonstration Saturday that drew protesters and counter-protesters to Yorba Linda. The event was organized by a group called Caravan for Justice and authorities believe Turner to be part of the group. A county website shows Turner is being held on $1 million bail. It was not immediately known if she had a lawyer.