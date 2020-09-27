Trump ex-campaign boss hospitalized amid threat to harm self

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida police and campaign officials say President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale has been hospitalized after he threatened to harm himself.

Police officers say they talked Parscale out of his Fort Lauderdale home Sunday after his wife called police to say that he had multiple firearms and was threatening to hurt himself.

He was hospitalized under the state’s Baker Act, which allows anyone deemed to be a threat to themselves or others to be detained for 72 hours for psychiatric evaluation.

Parscale was demoted from the campaign manager’s post in July but remained part of the campaign, helping run its digital operation.