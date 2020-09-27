Swiss voters appear to reject limiting jobs for EU citizens

GENEVA (AP) — Voters in Switzerland are casting their ballots on a nationalist party’s proposal to limit the number of European Union citizens allowed to live and work in their country. Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported after polls closed at noon that projections based on partial counts indicated most voters had rejected the measure, which was championed by the populist Swiss People’s Party. It had proposed giving preferential access to jobs, social protection and benefits to people from Switzerland over those from the 27-nation bloc that surrounds it. If passed, the proposal would have further strained the rich Alpine’s country’s deep and lucrative ties to the EU, of which it isn’t a member.