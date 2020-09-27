Prince Charles warns virus may devastate students’ futures

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has warned that up to 1 million young people in Britain may need “urgent help’’ to protect their futures from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prince of Wales said the crisis is reminiscent of the upheavals of the 1970s, when youth unemployment was one of the pressing issues facing British society. He says “there has never been a time as uniquely challenging as the present.” The comments come as the spread of COVID-19 accelerates across the U.K., prompting the government to impose new restrictions on the public. Politicians are also debating whether to keep British university students from returning home for Christmas.