Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful

PORTLAND (AP) — An unlawful assembly has been declared in Portland, Oregon, just hours after demonstrations earlier Saturday ended without many reports of violence. Hundreds of people were gathered downtown into the early morning hours of Sunday. One protester lit an American flag on fire, and some protesters were seen shooting fireworks at police. Several arrests have been made. The unrest comes just hours after a right-wing rally and counterprotesters largely dispersed without serious violence Saturday afternoon. The Oregon State Police superintendent and Multnomah County sheriff released a joint statement later Saturday praising the minimal violence.