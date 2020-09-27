Police end Mexico toll booth takeovers after 8 months

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Of all the forms of protest in Mexico, taking over highway toll booths is one of the odder and more lucrative. Protesters take over the booths for a few hours and charge motorists a fixed rate, lower than the original toll, to pass. They keep the money for their “cause.” But few such takeovers lasted as long as one in Nayarit, where protesters had held nine sets of toll booths for the last eight months. The National Guard finally moved in Sunday to clear the protesters out of the toll booths, after tens of millions of dollars in lost revenues over nearly 250 days.