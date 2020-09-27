Food trucks provide rare bright spot in hard-hit West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The coronavirus crisis has hit West Bank restaurants hard. But one part of the dining sector is bucking the trend: food trucks. With dine-in restaurants mostly closed due to health restrictions, food trucks have allowed entrepreneurial businessmen to find a way to keep working. It is a rare bright spot in a territory where unemployment is well over 20%. Issa Haj Yasin, an engineering student, opened his first food truck before the coronavirus crisis to provide himself an income to cover his university tuition and living expenses. The business stopped in the first months of the crisis, but reopened as the pandemic worsened. Now he says business has doubled.