Some Breonna Taylor protesters out past curfew, fires set

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A diverse crowd of hundreds has marched through the streets of Louisville, Kentucky, chanting “Black Lives Matter.” The march on Saturday night marked the fourth night of protests after a grand jury declined to charge any officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman. Louisville has seen more than 120 days of demonstrations over Taylor’s death in a police raid gone wrong that was carried out by white officers. Some protesters remained downtown after a 9 p.m. curfew. Police say multiple fires were set, windows were broken and graffiti was spray painted. At least 28 people were arrested.