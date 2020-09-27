 Skip to Content

Some Breonna Taylor protesters out past curfew, fires set

New
8:25 am AP - National News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A diverse crowd of hundreds has marched through the streets of Louisville, Kentucky, chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

The march on Saturday night marked the fourth night of protests after a grand jury declined to charge any officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman.

Louisville has seen more than 120 days of demonstrations over Taylor’s death in a police raid gone wrong that was carried out by white officers. Some protesters remained downtown after a 9 p.m. curfew.

Police say multiple fires were set, windows were broken and graffiti was spray painted. At least 28 people were arrested.

Author Profile Photo

David Skinner

Weekend Producer and Social Media for KVOA-TV. Graduate of the University of Arizona.

Related Articles

Skip to content