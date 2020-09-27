Barrett could be Ginsburg’s polar opposite on Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amy Coney Barrett’s replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court would represent the most dramatic ideological change on the Supreme Court in nearly 30 years and cement conservative dominance of the court for years to come. Barrett paid homage to Ginsburg in her White House speech Saturday as a shatterer of glass ceilings. But the appeals court judge made clear in her Rose Garden address that she looks to conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, for whom she once worked, and not Ginsburg, on matters of law.