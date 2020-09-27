At UN, Pakistani leader says India sponsors anti-Muslim hate

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has assailed India’s Hindu nationalist government and its moves to cement control of Muslim-majority Kashmir, calling India a state sponsor of hatred and prejudice against Islam. In remarks Friday before the U.N. General Assembly’s virtual summit, Khan said that Islamophobia rules India and threatens the nearly 200 million Muslims who live there. India responded by calling Khan’s remarks a new low in diplomacy and saying he was spreading lies and malice. Khan also condemned the targeting of Muslims in many countries, which he also did in his speech before the world body last year.