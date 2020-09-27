At UN, India vows to help produce virus vaccine for world

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pledging to help the world produce and deliver potential coronavirus vaccines. But he made no mention in his U.N. General Assembly speech of the particularly heavy toll the pandemic has taken on his own country, where the enormous population has suffered among the highest numbers of cases and deaths in the world. Modi also said nothing about growing tensions with neighboring Pakistan and China. Instead, Modi cast India as a country that treats “the whole world as one family,” and emphasized the country’s push for a bigger role at the U.N..