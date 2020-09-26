3 Bollywood stars questioned in drug investigation

NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials say three Bollywood actors, including top star Deepika Padukone, have been questioned by India’s narcotics agency as part of an investigation into the movie industry’s alleged links with drug peddlers and cartels. Padukone was the first to arrive Saturday at the Narcotics Control Board’s office in Mumbai. She had received a summons earlier in the week while shooting a movie in the western beach resort of Goa. Video broadcast live on Indian TV news channels later showed Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan also reaching the agency’s office for questioning. Video broadcast live on Indian TV news channels later showed Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan also reaching the agency’s office for questioning.