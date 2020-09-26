Thousands of Israelis protest in Jerusalem, despite lockdown

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis are protesting outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to demand his resignation, pressing ahead with weeks of protests against the embattled Israeli leader despite a strict new lockdown order. With Israel facing one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, the tough lockdown rules went into effect on Friday. But Israel’s Knesset, or parliament, was unable to agree on proposed legislation that would ban the right to protest. Netanyahu has pushed hard for a ban on the demonstrations, claiming they pose a threat to public safety. Opponents accuse him of using the health crisis as a pretext to put a halt to weeks of demonstrations against him.