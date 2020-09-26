Progress against virus brings complacency in parts of Africa

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Schools are reopening in Zimbabwe, along with churches, bars, restaurants, airports and tourist attractions. As the country’s coronavirus infections decline, strict lockdowns designed to curb the disease are being replaced by a return to relatively normal life. The threat has eased so much that many people see no need to be cautious, which has invited complacency. That worries some health experts. Rosemary Rambire is a community health worker. She says the improving figures and the start of the searing heat of the Southern Hemisphere’s summer could undermine efforts to beat back the virus even further.