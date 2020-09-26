Malaysia’s Sabah state holds election in key test for PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Voters in Malaysia’s eastern state of Sabah have gone to the polls in an election seen as a referendum for embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s 7-month-old unelected government. The leader of the opposition-ruled state dissolved its assembly on July 30 to seek early elections and thwart attempts by Muhyiddin’s ruling alliance to take over Sabah through lawmakers’ defections. The stakes are high for Muhyiddin after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim declared Wednesday that he has secured majority support in the national Parliament to oust Muhyiddin and form a new government. Muhyiddin has been struggling to maintain support amid infighting in his coalition that has just a slim two-seat majority.