North Macedonia: Roma protest against police brutality

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Hundreds of Roma have protested against police brutality in North Macedonia’s second-largest city. Chanting “No justice, no peace” and “Justice for the Roma,” the protesters marched peacefully in downtown Bitola to the southern city’s main police station Saturday. A group of children gave flowers to officers who cordoned off the building. The protest came after the country’s Avaja nongovernmental organization posted a video on social media allegedly showing a police officer brutally beating and kicking a Roma man in Bitola a week ago. The police officer and a colleague have been suspended.