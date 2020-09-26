Kansas City weighs another bid to honor Martin Luther King

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A year after a divisive fight that ended with Kansas City removing Martin Luther King Jr.’s name from a prominent boulevard, the city is trying again to find a way to honor the civil rights icon. Parks officials in Missouri’s largest city say they will use lessons learned from last year’s debate to ensure citizens are comfortable with the process. But two public hearings held last week on a new street naming proposal suggested reaching a solution will not be easy. Some speakers supported the proposal, while others wanted more extensive honors for King and some said naming a street for him was pointless.