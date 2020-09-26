It’s ‘now or never’ for ex-Trump aides weighing speaking out

WASHINGTON (AP) — With just weeks left before the Nov. 3 election, it’s decision time for a number of current and former Trump administration officials who are debating whether to speak out against President Donald Trump. They’re considering whether to join a chorus of Republican voices trying to persuade on-the-fence voters to deny Trump a second term. As one ex-official puts it, “It’s now or never.” That’s the message from Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security who has been working to recruit others to join the effort. The White House dismisses those who have stepped forward as disgruntled former employees making up lies to tarnish the president.