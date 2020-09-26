Asia Today: Victoria health chief quits in quarantine probe

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Victoria state health minister has resigned in the fallout from an inquiry into why security guards were used instead of police or the military at quarantine hotels. Lapses in security at the hotels were given as the major reason for a second wave of COVID-19 cases. Victoria reported just one more coronavirus death as Melbourne’s new case average continued to fall. The death took the state toll to 782 and the national figure to 870. There were 12 new cases, while Melbourne’s 14-day average fell again on Saturday to 23.6. Melburnians, who have been in lockdown for more than a month, are waiting for the easing of restrictions on Monday, including a staged return to school.