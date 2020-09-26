 Skip to Content

A look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s notable opinions, votes

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, has been on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals since 2017. Her short tenure as a judge has led to few noteworthy or controversial opinions. She has, however, signed onto several decisions that are sure to be questioned in a possible confirmation fight. They include opinions on issues ranging from abortion to guns to sexual assault on campus to immigration.

