Virginia governor, wife test positive for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife have both tested positive for the coronavirus. The governor’s office said in a statement Friday that Northam is showing no symptoms while those of Pam Northam are mild. The couple is isolating for 10 days while working remotely. Northam, a Democrat, is the country’s only governor who is also a doctor. Some Republican lawmakers criticize his restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, calling them too stringent. The governor and first lady were notified Wednesday that a member of the Executive Mansion staff also had tested positive for the virus.