Turkey seeks arrest of Kurdish politicians over 2014 riots

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish prosecutors have issued detention warrants for 82 people as part of an investigation into deadly 2014 riots sparked by anger over the government’s perceived inaction against Islamic State group militants who had besieged a mostly Kurdish border town in Syria. The Ankara prosecutor’s office said 20 of the wanted suspects were detained on Friday. Turkey’s state-run news agency said they included former lawmakers and executives from a pro-Kurdish party. Turkish officials accused leaders of the People’s Democratic Party of inciting protests against what was seen as Turkey’s support for IS militants advancing on the Syrian town of Kobane. Three days of riots resulted in 37 deaths and hundreds of police and civilian injuries.