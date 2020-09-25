Top Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drug probe

NEW DELHI (AP) — A top Bollywood star, Deepika Padukone, is being questioned by India’s narcotics agency that is probing the movie industry’s links with drug peddlers and cartels. She arrived at the Narcotics Control Board’s office in Mumbai on Saturday after receiving summons earlier this week while on a shooting stint in the western beach resort of Goa. Media reports say no drugs have been seized from her. The board said in a statement that it started the Bollywood drug probe after the death of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose body was found at his Mumbai residence in June. An investigation is ongoing.