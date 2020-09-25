Portland protesters set fire at police building, 14 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters in Portland have set a fire at a police union building in Oregon’s largest city and officers arrested 14 people. Images posted online showed flames outside the doors of the Portland Police Association office. News outlets report the fire was quickly extinguished and police in a statement say the fire was set on plywood attached to the building’s front door. The violence happened a day after several firebombs were hurled at officers during a demonstration over a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Portland has had nearly four months of protests over racial injustice and police brutality.