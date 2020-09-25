Terror probe opened after 2 wounded in Paris knife attack

PARIS (AP) — Paris police they have opened a terrorism investigation after a knife attack that wounded at least two people near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. The suspected attacker was arrested later. Police initially thought there were two attackers but now say there was only one. Associated Press reporters at the scene see police surrounding the neighborhood in eastern Paris near the Richard Lenoir subway station. Officers cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby. Islamic extremists attacked the offices in 2015, killing 12 people. The motive for Friday’s attack is unclear.