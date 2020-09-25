Largest California wildfire threatens marijuana-growing area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire is threatening a marijuana-growing enclave and authorities say many of the local residents have refused to evacuate. Their resistance to abandon their maturing crops comes even as forecasters predict a new round of hot, dry and windy conditions that could fan flames this weekend. The wildfire called the August Complex is nearing the communities of Post Mountain and Trinity Pines about 200 miles northwest of Sacramento. The Los Angeles Times reports that police went door to door warning of the fire danger but could not force residents to evacuate. The Times says as many as 1,000 people remain in the two communities.